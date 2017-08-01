Koki, Yap, Ratchasi retain OPBF belts

By Joe Koizumi

Photo by Boxing Beat

An OPBF title tripleheader took place on Sunday in Osaka, Japan, with all the defending champions emerging victorious. OPBF middleweight champ Tyson Koki (13-2-2, 11 KOs), 160, kept his belt when he outscored #9 Brandon Lockhart Shane (8-6-1, 7 KOs), 158.5, a Japan-based New Yorker, by a unanimous nod (115-111, 117-109, 119-109) over twelve. OPBF bantam titlist Mark John Yap (27-11, 13 KOs), 118, a Japan-based Filipino, barely retained his title as he came off the canvas three times in the first round and decked ex-national champ Kentaro Masuda (27-8, 15 KOs), 117.5, twice, halting him at 2:59 of the fourth session in a scheduled twelve. OPBF super-welter ruler Ratchasi Sithsaithong (12-4, 8 KOs), 153.25, Thailand, kept his belt by stopping Jumbo Oda Nobunaga Shoten Petagine (10-5, 8 KOs), 153.25, at 1:42 of the eleventh round. The loser announced to hang up gloves for good after this bitter defeat.