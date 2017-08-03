Klitschko retires, no Joshua rematch

Former two-time heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko has retired. “I have achieved everything I dreamed of, and now I want to start my second career after sports,” said the 41-year-old Klitschko in a statement. He had been considering a rematch with WBA/IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua later this year after their epic battle before 90,000 fans in London in April. Wlad’s two reigns as heavyweight champion were between 2000-2003 and 2006-2015. He leaves with a record of 64-5, 53 KOs.