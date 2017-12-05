Klitschko, Morales, Wright in IBHOF

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced today the members of the Class of 2018. Inductees include three Modern category boxers who all enter the Hall in their first year of eligibility; heavyweight champion “Dr. Ironfist” Vitali Klitschko, four-division world champion Erik “El Terrible” Morales and light middleweight champion Ronald “Winky” Wright. Non-participants and observers to be inducted include German promoter Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

Among those not making the cut this year were Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Darius Michalczewski, Nigel Benn and Donald Curry.

The Hall of Fame also released names of posthumous honorees: Sid Terris in the Old-Timer Category; and ring announcer Johnny Addie and promoter Lorraine Chargin in the Non Participant Category.

The 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend will be held June 7-10th in Canastota, NY.