King’s Promotions inks Jose “Chelo” Gonzalez

King’s Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of former world title challenger Jose “Chelo” González to a promotional contract. González, 34 of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico has a record of 24-2 with 19 knockouts. He won his first 19 bouts and challenged then WBO lightweight world champion Ricky Burns on May 11, 2013. Gonzalez will be looking to come back after a two-and-a-half year layoff.

González stated: “I am very happy with this new chapter in my career. I am returning to the ring with plenty of excitement and with the same dedication I have always had. I thank Marshall and King’s Promotions for the opportunity and I have no doubt that together we will return to a world title.”

“We are excited to bring Jose into the fold. He is a world championship caliber fighter, and is a terrific addition to King’s Promotions. We are looking to make his debut in early March, and if he performs we can see very big opportunities in his future,” said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman.