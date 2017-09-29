King’s Promotions inks Brandon Robinson

Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions has announced the signing of 29-year-old super middleweight prospect Brandon Robinson (6-1, 5 KOs) to an exclusive promotional contract. Robinson, who got a late start in the sport, has won six fights in a row after his pro debut when he fought 30 pounds over his natural weight class and lost to former National Golden Gloves champion Mike Hilton. He will be in action tonight when he takes on George Sheppard at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

Said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman, “Brandon is a late bloomer, but we feel we have a real diamond in the rough. He brings excitement and he has scored some explosive knockouts. He already has a good fan base that will only get bigger as he continues to win. He has a solid team behind him with his manager Lando Rosa and Team Pivot. We will keep him busy, and I feel he has a chance to fight in some big fights.”

Undefeated bantamweight sensation, knockout artist, Christian Carto will take on his toughest foe to date when he takes on Alonso Melendez (14-1, 11 KOs) in the eight round main event.