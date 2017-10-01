Kika Chavez wins WBC Diamond belt

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Yessica ‘Kika’ Chavez (30-4-3, 4 KOs) claimed the WBC female flyweight diamond belt, becoming the second Mexican woman to claim the special elite belt awarded by the WBC, defeating current WBC champion Emeralda ‘La Joya’ Moreno (35-10-1, 11 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision at the Ecatepec Regional Center for Culture, Art and Sport in Las Américas in México State. Kika was in command from the get-go, dropping Moreno in round seven on the way to a 99-91, 99-90, 99-91 win.

In the co-feature, two-time super flyweight title challenger Felipe ‘Gallo’ Orucuta (35-4, 29 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Edgar ‘Power’ Jiménez (22-14-2, 16 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder. Orucuta is taking aim at a third world title try.