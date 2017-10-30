October 30, 2017

Khan Clary headlines Dec 1 in Rhode Island

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing, the promotional entity under his Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, presents ‘Real Deal Championship Boxing V’ on Friday, December 1 at The Strand Ballroom and Theater in Providence, RI and telecast live on CBS Sports Network, it was announced today. Headlining is featherweight contender and hometown hero Toka Kahn Clary (23-1-0, 16 KOs) in the 10-round main event against an opponent to be announced.

Also featured in his first fight in the United States is undefeated cruiserweight Fabio “Stone Crusher” Turchi (12-0-0, 9 KOs), of Florence, Italy in an eight round clash.

96th WBA Convention opens with Star Power
Victory Sports inks ex-champ Pedraza
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.