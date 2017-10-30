Khan Clary headlines Dec 1 in Rhode Island

Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing, the promotional entity under his Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, presents ‘Real Deal Championship Boxing V’ on Friday, December 1 at The Strand Ballroom and Theater in Providence, RI and telecast live on CBS Sports Network, it was announced today. Headlining is featherweight contender and hometown hero Toka Kahn Clary (23-1-0, 16 KOs) in the 10-round main event against an opponent to be announced.

Also featured in his first fight in the United States is undefeated cruiserweight Fabio “Stone Crusher” Turchi (12-0-0, 9 KOs), of Florence, Italy in an eight round clash.