Khan-Brook on the backburner

Amir Khan says a grudge showdown with domestic rival Kell Brook won’t come until 2018 at the earliest. With both fighters coming off KO losses and injuries, Khan told Sky Sports he and Brook won’t be fighting next. “If we get a couple of wins, I think it will be a massive fight,” Khan said. “It will be a big fight now, but it will be a massive fight if we wait maybe another fight.” Khan plans to return in December in the UK against someone other than Brook, but stated he still wants Brook “100%.”