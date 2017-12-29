Karperis-Martinez clash Jan 26

Joe Deguardia’s Star Boxing will kick off the new year with Anthony “Showtime” Karperis (14-3, 5 KOs) headlining Rockin’ Fights 29 at The Paramount against Erick Martinez (14-11-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round jr. welterweight contest on January 26th. Both Karperis and Martinez are looking to bounce back after tough losses. Karperis’ loss coming by the hands of highly rated prospect and former gold glove champion Louis Cruz, and Martinez’s loss coming courtesy of the up-and-coming Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa.

Promoter Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the main event, “We have put together a great card on January 26th to start the new year. Anthony Karperis always brings a unique and rowdy energy to the Paramount and his fans always show up, loud and proud. We have put him in against a tough Mexican brawler in Erick Martinez, who will be sure to test Karperis for the entirety of this fight. This is sure to be a great night of fights, so be sure you get your tickets now, as they will not be around for long.”