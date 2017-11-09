Karpency Brothers Return on Saturday

By Matt Thompson

New England middleweight champ Russell Lamour (15-2, 7 KOs) will battle former WBA-NABA champ John Thompson (17-3, 6 KOs) over eight rounds on Saturday night at the Portland Civic Center in Portland, Maine. In the co-features, former WBC/WBO/IBO light heavyweight title challenger Tommy Karpency (27-6, 16 KOs) faces veteran Tiwon Taylor (26-26, 19 KOs) in an eight rounder, while heavyweight Jeremiah Karpency (14-1, 5 KOs) meets former IBF title challenger Rubin Williams (29-29, 16 KOs) in a 10 rounder. In other action, local middleweight Jason Quirk (7-0, 5 KOs), super lightweight Brandon Berry (11-2, 7 KOs), light heavy Brandon Montella (8-0, 7 KOs) and cruiser Cristiano Pedro (1-1) will appear in separate bouts. The card is promoted by Bob Russo and the event will help benefit the Portland Boxing Club.