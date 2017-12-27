Juarez ready for world title fight in Ghana

Junior featherweight contender Cesar “Corazon” Juarez, has earned his nickname in the gym and in the ring. He gives all his heart into everything he does and now he is ready to win his first world championship when he travels to Accra, Ghana, later this week to take on local undefeated fighter Isaac Dogboe (17-0, 11 KOs) on January 6 for the interim World Boxing Organization 122lb title in the Bukon Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, that will televised in the United States by Bein Sports.

Juarez has no trouble going to Africa for his world championship opportunity. “I have proven in my career that I will fight anyone anywhere, anytime and while I get duck all the time I have no problem going to my opponents home to fight. I have the preparation, the talent and the heart to beat anyone in my division and I will prove it against Dogboe,” said Juarez.

A go forward warrior that is willing to take punches to deliver his punches, Juarez has been training in Mexico City for over two months getting ready for what he says is the most important fight of his career.

“This is nothing new for me. I was never in the hands of a promoter that protected me, so I know that I have to go in there and look for the knockout from the first bell to the last as I want no surprises with a bad decision. I am ready for war and that’s what I want to deliver to the fans, a fight that they will remember for a long time,” said Juarez, who has a Law degree and recently earned his master in Criminal Justice.

Juarez will travel to Africa with his trainers Manuel Lopez, Margarito Juarez (his father), Luis Zapari and his advisor Sean Gibbons. The world-ranked Mexican is now promoted by Fernando Beltran’s, Zanfer Promotions.

“I know what this fight means to me and what a great opportunity this is to realize my dream of becoming a world champion. I will take full advantage of this opportunity and bring back the championship to Mexico and to everyone that has always believed in me. I will leave everything in the ring to win this fight,” added Juarez.