Juanma returns Sept 30

Former world champion Juan Manuel “Juanma” Lopez (35-5, 32 KOs) will return September 30 against former world title challenger Jayson “La Maravilla” Velez (25-4-1, 17 KOs). The card is billed as “Live or Die” and will take place at the Coliseo Rafael G. Amalbert in Juncos, Puerto Rico. The card, promoted by Universal Promotions and Black Tiger Promotions, will officially be announced Thursday.



The 34-year-old Juanma is coming off a spectacular KO over ex-champ Wilfredo Vazquez Jr. last October. Velez, 29, at one time considered a serious contender, has won two straight after a four-fight losing streak.