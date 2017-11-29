Joshua wants Fury, Parker AND Wilder

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants to give former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and current WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder an opportunity to get in the ring with him.

AJ states Fury needs to get back in shape and that discussions are ongoing with the teams of Parker and Wilder.

“(Fury) is a fight I would like to see but the ball’s in his court – he has to get fit. When he’s ready, we’ll open the doors and if he walks through we’ll welcome him,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“The situation with Parker, we have presented an offer to them and we’ll patiently wait. Nothing’s been agreed…

“With Wilder – who said I’m running scared – the same situation, and we’ve been talking with his team.

“We staged a fight with one of the all-time greats, Wladimir Klitschko, and staged a fantastic fight at Wembley, where we put our egos and demands to one side. But I just don’t know where Parker and Wilder’s mindsets are and what they want. I just think they have poor PR management.”