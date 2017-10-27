Joshua-Takam Officials Named

Officials have been named for Saturday’s WBA/IBF heavyweight title showdown between world champion Anthony Joshua and IBF mandatory challenger Carlos Takam at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, where an estimated 78,000 fans will converge for the largest indoor event in boxing history.

The referee is Phil Edwards and the judges scoring ringside are Michael Alexander (England), Pawel Kardyni (Poland) and Ron McNair (New York).

If Joshua’s previous 19 bouts are any indication, the judges might not be necessary.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to knock him out and smash him up and all these types of things,” said Joshua, who has knocked out all of his professional opponents en route to unifying the heavyweight division. “But that’s what I have to do.”