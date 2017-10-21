October 21, 2017

Joshua ready for late sub Takam

By Bob Hough

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) participated in a conference call Friday to discuss his Oct. 28 heavyweight fight against Carlos Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs), a late replacement for Kubrat Pulev who withdrew from the fight with a shoulder injury.

“I feel like Takam, to have his kind of style, not many people who fight that way have long careers. He eats up a little bit of ground each round.”

“The thing you can’t be taught is how to survive in the trenches.”

“My heart is very big and I wear it on my sleeve in this sport.”

“Deontay Wilder is a heavyweight, he’s a champion, he’s winning and that’s enough.”

“In a career, it’s all good going undefeated and looking good, but (Wilder) hasn’t had any memorable fights. He needs a real remarkable fight to stamp his name in the book of heavyweight boxing.”

Montano evens score with Ruiz
Weights from San Francisco
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.