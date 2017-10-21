Joshua ready for late sub Takam

By Bob Hough

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) participated in a conference call Friday to discuss his Oct. 28 heavyweight fight against Carlos Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs), a late replacement for Kubrat Pulev who withdrew from the fight with a shoulder injury.

“I feel like Takam, to have his kind of style, not many people who fight that way have long careers. He eats up a little bit of ground each round.”

“The thing you can’t be taught is how to survive in the trenches.”

“My heart is very big and I wear it on my sleeve in this sport.”

“Deontay Wilder is a heavyweight, he’s a champion, he’s winning and that’s enough.”

“In a career, it’s all good going undefeated and looking good, but (Wilder) hasn’t had any memorable fights. He needs a real remarkable fight to stamp his name in the book of heavyweight boxing.”