Joshua: People wanted to see Takam unconscious on the floor

Photo: Esther Lin/Showtime

WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) speaks about the referee’s stoppage in his TKO win over Carlos Takam.

“Listen I come to fight,” said Joshua “I don’t sit on the edge and make decisions. As you can see, it was a good fight until the ref stopped it, so I have the utmost respect for Takam. I have no interest in what’s going on with the officials. That’s not my job. My job is to worry about my opponent. I was watching him. I was trying to break him down round by round, and unfortunately, the ref stopped it.

“I think people wanted to see Takam unconscious on the floor. Am I right? [crowd cheers] OK, OK, so now I understand. And that’s what I was trying to get to. Ten rounds, eleven rounds, twelve rounds, it was getting there, but as I said, I didn’t have control over the ref’s decision.”