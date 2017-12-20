Joshua: Parker is realistic in negotiations

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua thinks that WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has been reasonable in negotiations for a unification bout, unlike WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder who is demanding a 50-50 split.

”We have to get our hands on another championship belt. Joseph Parker is being very realistic in terms of when he’s going to fight and negotiations,” Joshua said in an online video clip. “That’s a fight that potentially could happen some time in March or April.”

According to Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom, Parker is more realistic with his financial demands than WBC world champion Deontay Wilder.

“Why do you say Parker first?” Joshua asks. “I don’t like to give false promises, but I agree … Parker is remotely realistic in negotiations.”

And Hearn said with respect to Parker being the next in line instead of Wilder – “Because he is the one who is remotely realistic … remotely realistic.”