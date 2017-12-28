Joshua-Parker heavyweight unification looming

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker’s unification bout with WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua looks destined to happen after a substantial document was received by Parker’s promoter David Higgins from Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Joshua versus Parker has never been closer to happening,” Higgins said, adding that there were still “a few things to work through.”

“My strong preference is for all-neutral, no British, no New Zealand,” Higgins said. “They don’t need to be under pressure and such huge scrutiny. I personally don’t think Eddie will have a problem with that, it will be the British Boxing Board of Control, they will be key to this.”

“We are proud of the result in terms of how far we have got for Team Parker from where this all began. At the beginning the percentage on offer to us was minuscule.”