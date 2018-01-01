January 1, 2018

Joshua: Negotiations 95% done for Parker

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF/WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants to unify the heavyweight division starting with WBO champion Joseph Parker in March on U.K. soil. “What I think can be a reality is, I want to fight for the other championship belts,” Joshua told BBC Five Live’s Sportsweek program. “There’s only two left, I have three. There’s five on the table and I have three of them, I want to fight for the fourth one, the WBO heavyweight championship of the world.

“Negotiations are tough, but, in terms of the love of the sport, I won’t let that get in the way from achieving my goal because legacy is important to me and I think we’re achieving something that…to hold all five belts has never been done before, so I won’t let negotiations get in the way of securing my legacy and what I could achieve in the sport.

“I think we’re 95 percent of the way there with completing with Joseph Parker.”

