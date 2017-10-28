Joshua a 40:1 favorite to retain titles

Photos: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is a whopping -4000 favorite to defend his world title against Carlos Takam +2000 when they collide tonight in front of 78,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Joshua tipped the scales at a career-high 254 pounds and is coming off a sensational fight-of-the-year knockout over Wladimir Klitschko in April.

“I’ve been doing a lot more running. Maybe I’m starting to fill out as I get older and I’m starting to find my natural weight,” Joshua said. “Who knows what it is? I definitely feel a lot fitter than I have in previous fights.”

All of Joshua’s 19 wins have come by knockout and oddsmakers expect this one to be no different with an over/under set at just 4.5 rounds.

IBF #3 Takam (35-3-1, 27 KOs) has won two straight by KO since a dropping a close decision to WBO champion Joseph Parker last year. The fight will satisfy the IBF’s mandatory requirement.

Showtime will televise the world heavyweight championship fight at 5PM ET/2PM PT in the USA.