Joselito Velazquez visits ESPN

Former Mexican Olympian Joselito Velazquez visited the ESPN Studios in Los Angeles to appear in the popular show “A Los Golpes” hosted by Bernardo Osuna, David Faitelson and great Mexican champion Julio Cesar Chávez.

Velazquez was there to speak about his upcoming debut in the United States that will take place on December 9 in Las Vegas in the card that will be headlined by the four-time world champion in two divisions Orlando “Siri” Salido, who will battle countryman Miguel “Mikey” Roman in the main event of a card that HBO will telecast live on “Boxing After Dark” from the Mandalay Event Center.

Presented by Zanfer Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and Tom Loeffler, tickets priced at $250, $200, $150, $100 and $50 are now on-sale and can be purchased at AXS.com or in person at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Box Office.

Velázquez (4-0, 1 KO) was born in Oaxaca, but he grew up in Cancun, Mexico, he is training in Los Angeles for his first professional fight in the United States. His first four fights have been in Mexico, he has fought twice in Cancun, once in Tijuana and once in Mexico City.

“I am very excited to be fighting in Las Vegas, it’s a dream come true. It will also be a great card where two Mexican warriors will be going at it and I need to bring my best to give the fans the best fight possible,” said Velazquez in the televised show.

Velázquez will take on tough veteran Armando Vazquez (27-20-1, 5 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico in a six round flyweight bout.

“I fought at 108 pounds most of my amateur career but as a professional, I will be starting at 112 pounds and go from there. I feel good at this weight but I am just starting out and barely learning how to fight as a professional boxer,” said Velazquez, who is trained by Manny Robles and works side by side with Oscar Valdez and Jesse Magdaleno.

“It’s a great experience to work along with Oscar and Jesse and I am learning a lot from them. Is very important for me to have a great performance on December 9 and make myself known to the fans in the United States,” said Velazquez, who is managed by Frank Espinoza and promoted by Zanfer Promotions.

PicoBrew Model C Kitchen Counter Brewery Price: $576.65 Brews fresh craft beer in about 2 hours. Buy Now on Amazon

“I know I am in good hands but I have to take full advantage of this type of opportunities when they come my way and that’s what I intend to do on December 9 in Las Vegas,” said Velazquez a two-time Pan American Gold Medalist as an amateur.

“I also fought in Las Vegas in my US debut and it was very special. This young man has a bright future and all I can tell him is to keep working hard in the gym, stay disciplined and to remember this is only the beginning and he has a long way to go, so be patient and stay focus,” said Chavez about Velazquez.

* * *

Presented by Zanfer Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions and Tom Loeffler, tickets priced at $250, $200, $150, $100 and $50 are now on-sale and can be purchased at AXS.com or in person at the Mandalay Bay Events Center Box Office.