Joselito Velazquez makes U.S. Debut on Dec 9

2016 Olympic flyweight Joselito Velazquez (4-0, 1 KOs), one of the brightest Mexican prospects in boxing today, will make his United States debut on the undercard of the December 9th HBO event featuring four-time World Champion Orlando “Siri” Salido battling fellow Mexican warrior Miguel “Mikey” Roman at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Velazquez was a much decorated amateur boxer who represented Mexico in the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. During his amateur career, Velazquez had over 180 bouts, winning 160 and was the Mexican National Champion in 2007, 2008 and 2011. At the 2016 Olympic Games, Velazquez won his first bout and lost his second to the eventual gold medalist Hasanboy Dusmatov.

Velazquez was born in the state of Oaxaca, but grew up in the resort town of Cancun, Quitana Roo where he followed his brother Anibal, an aspiring boxer into the ring. He wanted to be a professional soccer player but seeing his brother’s passion for boxing, he decided the square ring was his future.

Velazquez is guided by manager Frank Espinoza and trained by Manny Robles in Bellflower, California.