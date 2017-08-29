Jones aiming to retire Margarito

In one the biggest fights of the coming weekend, super welterweight Carson Jones (40-11-3, 30 KOs) takes on former world champion Antonio Margarito (40-8, 27 KOs) Saturday night in Chihuahua, Mexico. beIN Sports Espanol will televise the bout in the USA.

“Margarito had a great boxing career,” said Jones. “He was a terror, but his career is in its final stage and I’m going to give him that push into retirement in his own country. Margarito has the style and the conditions that perfectly suit my style and I’m going to beat him clearly, no doubt about it.”