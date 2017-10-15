Johnson sinks Pianeta to take IBO title

Report/Photos: Tony Mayger/Ringtone Boxing

Kevin Johnson powered himself into contention for another world title fight with a crushing defeat of Francesco Pianeta. Pianeta started the fight well and gave as good as he got for the first two rounds. Johnson deflecting some big shots off his gloves, returning fire at the German with some ferocious, right hands.

By the end of round two, Pianeta had a nasty cut open up over his left eye. His corner did fine work to stem the flow of blood.

After a barage of tenderising body shots, Pianeta took a knee in round seven only to get up for Johnson to continue his beating. With blow after heavy blow sinking in to Pianeta’s ribs, his corner had no choice but to throw in the towel.

Johnson’s victory means he is now the IBO International champion and is already making noises for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.