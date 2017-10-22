October 22, 2017

Jimenez stuns WBO #12 rated Campa

In a shocker, unheralded junior welterweight Carlos “Torito” Jimenez (15-8, 7 KOs) scored a sudden seventh round TKO over previously unbeaten WBO #12 rated Pedro “Roca” Campa (28-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Estadio Centenario in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. The bout was halted at 2:55 of the seventh after Jimenez caught Campa with a left to the chin. Campa said later that he thought the round was over and he had let his guard down when he got clocked.

In the co-feature, female super bantamweight Yazmin “Rusita” Rivas (37-10-1, 10 KOs) won a split decision over Yareli “Chololita” Larios (13-1, 2 KOs) in a bout for the WBC International title.

