Jermell Charlo Workout Photo Gallery

By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Robert Hughes

On a hot day in Dallas a couple of weeks ago, WBC super welterweight champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo strolled into the R & R Boxing Club to lace up for twelve spirited rounds with IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Both fighters are trained by Derrick James, a former fighter himself. Charlo is fighting the hard-hitting Erickson Lubin, considered one of boxing’s hot young prospects, this Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. FightNews was lucky enough to observe one of Charlo’s exclusive workouts before the champ broke camp to travel to New York. Photo Gallery