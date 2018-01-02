Jan 26 Philadelphia card announced

Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing has announced ‘Real Deal Showcase Series I’, set for Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Sugarhouse Casino in Philadelphia. Headlining is undefeated Philadelphia prospect Steven Ortiz (7-0, 2 KOs) against Joshua Davis (11-2, 5 KOs) in an eight round lightweight clash. Co-featured is an eight round super middleweight clash between Brazil’s Isaac Rodrigues (22-2, 19 KOs) and Andy Mejias (15-1-0, 6 KOs) of Utica, New York.

Said Boxing Legend Holyfield, “I fought many times in Atlantic City and know first-hand how passionate and knowledgeable the boxing fans from Philadelphia are and look forward to presenting an entertaining card on January 26th.”