The opponent for former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) will be officially announced today at a press conference in New York City. Jacobs was the first American signing of UK promotional powerhouse Eddie Hearn/Matchroom Boxing. He will make his debut under the Matchroom banner on HBO November 11 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The opponent is said to be unbeaten Luis Arias (18-0, 9 KOs).