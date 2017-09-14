Jack-Bivol WBA purse bid ordered

The World Boxing Association Championships Committee notified today the teams behind WBA light heavyweight champion Badou Jack and interim champion Dmitry Bivol that they must go to purse bids on September 25. The WBA Championships Committee had ordered negotiations between then-champion Nathan Cleverly and Bivol on July 27. However, on August 12, Cleverly was granted a special permit to face Jack on the condition that the winner would have to fight the Russian boxer. Thus, the WBA complies with its issued resolutions by calling Jack and Bivol to purse bids.

The purse bid will be held in the WBA offices located in Panama City, Panama, on September 25, and will be directed by Aurelio Fuego, who is part of the WBA Directorate.