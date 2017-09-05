ITV to televise WBSS tourney in the UK

A media rights agreement with ITV has been struck to showcase the inaugural 2017/18 season of the World Boxing Super Series in the UK starting September 9. ITV will exclusively cover the 16 elite boxers competing across 14 different Fight Nights all over the world to see who will claim the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The fights will be shown on a combination of ITV’s free-to-air and pay-per-view platforms with the second Quarter-Final Fight Night featuring Callum Smith vs. Erik Skoglund from Liverpool’s Echo Arena to be shown live on ITV4 on September 16. The WBSS will be of particular interest to the British audience with Chris Eubank Jr. fighting Turkish Avni Yildirim and the all British duel between George Groves and Jamie Cox at The SSE Arena, Wembley in October both being shown on ITV Box Office.

Can a U.S. television deal be far away?