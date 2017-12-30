Inoue demolishes Boyeaux, retains WBO 115lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten Naoya “Monster” Inoue (15-0, 13 KOs), 115, very impressively retained his WBO junior bantam belt as he quickly decked #6 Frenchman Yoan Boyeaux (41-5-1NC, 26 KOs), 113.75, in the first round and dropped him three more times exclusively with body bombardments to score a well-received TKO victory at 1:40 of the third round on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. Boyeaux gamely raised himself whenever he badly hit the deck, but he finally sunk with Monster’s disastrous body shots in the fatal session. Inoue registered his seventh defense, which looked as fantastic and formidable as his title-winning demolition of Omar Narvaez on the same day three years ago.

(More to come)