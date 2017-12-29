Inoue, Boyeaux, Ken, Pedroza Make Weight

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten WBO junior bantam champ Naoya “Monster” Inoue scaled in at the 115-pound class limit, while his French challenger Yoan Boyeaux weighed in at 113.75 at their first trips to the scale on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Also unbeaten WBC light-fly titlist Ken Shiro tipped the beam at 107.25 pound to 107.75 for Panamanian Gilberto Pedroza.

2012 Olympic bronze medalist, OPBF feather ruler Satoshi Shimizu weighed in at 126.75 as heavy as Filipino challenger Eduardo Mancito. Shimizu, a six-foot lefty, lost to Luke Campbell on points in the semi-final of the Olympic Games in London.

Naoya’s younger brother, unbeaten Takuma Inoue will square off against former Japanese national bantam titleholder Kentaro Masuda over ten rounds. Takuma was 119, and Masuda 118.25.

Naoya’s cousin, unbeaten 140-pound southpaw Koki Inoue will also appear in the undercard bout against Korean Dong-Hee Kim over eight rounds. Koki, 9-0, 8 KOs, is currently rated #2 in the super-light category by the JBC.