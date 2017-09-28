IBF#10 Kietyongyuth defeats Formentera

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Johnny Chaichotchuang

IBF#10 Sukkasem Kietyongyuh (18-7) retained the IBF Pan Pacific bantamweight title when he was awarded a twelve round unanimous decision over Joy Joy Formentera (8-3) on Wednesday at Banrattirat Village, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Kietyongyuth boxed aggressively against Formenetara who performed gamely from the southpaw stance against the champion. At the conclusion of twelve action packed rounds the score cards were 118-110, 118-110 and 116-112.

In other action 135 pound Campee Phyaom (12-3) outpointed Pantip Sithsaithong over six rounds.

Also 112 pounder Suphakit Khampha (7-4) scored a third round knockout over Kengkla Sudjai in a scheduled six round bout.

122 pounder Rungpetch Saithonggym (3-3) scored a knockout in round one over Chamuakpetch Sithkhunsuk

112 pound Rungrusin Lukjaoporlongtom (1-0) outpointed Petchtrang Sor.Yupin (0-1) over four rounds by a clear margin.

Thailand’s leading IBF promoter Jimmy Chaichotchuang said. “Kietyongyuth boxed impressively in scoring a victory over a veteran southpaw Formentera. Kietyongyuth will be a better boxer now after having experience against a southpaw opponent for future fights. Kietyongyuth will look target the opportunity to challenge for the world bantamweight title in 2018.”