IBF Kicks off B&R Tournament in Macau

The first phase of The IBF Silk Road Championship Tournament started in Macau, China at the Wynn Palace on Friday, October 27 and will continue on October 28. The organization announced its plans in late May to launch the tournament and create the IBF Belt & Road Region, modeling the Silk Road Economic Belt & 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road Chinese business initiative spanning through the Asian, African and European continents.

The Silk Road Championship tournament will begin with 14 bouts ranging from Flyweight to Middleweight featuring male and female fighters from various countries in the B&R Region.

IBF President Daryl Peoples noted, “The goal of this multinational tournament is to continue to stimulate the growth boxing in the region and provide a platform for fighters to develop their professional boxing careers by giving them additional opportunities to showcase their talents.”

The IBF established the IBF B&R Region with the support of IBF Africa, IBF Asia, IBF China, IBF Europe and the Eurasian Boxing Parliament. Highlighting the tournament is the 1st IBF B&R Regional Convention scheduled around the tournament with international attendees participating in various seminars and events.

“The IBF is grateful to all involved in the creation of this exciting new initiative by the organization. The idea was first received enthusiastically and the support to continue to develop the Silk Road Tournament and the IBF B&R Region continues to grow,” added Peoples.