IBF President Daryl Peoples has announced that the 35th Annual IBF Convention will take place in Saint Vincent, Italy at the Saint Vincent Resort & Casino from May 28 – June 1, 2018. Saint Vincent is located in the Aosta Valley region of northern Italy surrounded by the breathtaking Italian Alps. “We are glad to once again have the opportunity to take our convention to Europe, and to be in Italy for the first time while marking our 35th year,” stated the IBF leader.