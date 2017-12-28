IBF champ Easter vows to destroy Fortuna

Undefeated IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter (20-0, 14 KOs) will defend his world title against former world champion Javier Fortuna (33-1-1, 23 KOs) in the co-main event live on SHOWTIME January 20 in Brooklyn. The bout will be the co-feature for the big welterweight championship showdown between IBF titlist Errol Spence Jr. and former beltholder Lamont Peterson.

Robert Easter: “I’m going to be making a statement with this fight. My last three fights I haven’t gotten a knockout. I’m going to be giving my fans and fight fans a good show. I’m going to use my reach and length and destroy this guy from the outside. All my career I’ve been fighting shorter guys. Every short guy doesn’t fight the same. But you get in the ring and you feel him out and make adjustments…My mindset is that I’m not going in there to play around with him. I’m ready to destroy!”

Javier Fortuna: “My preparation for this fight is going very well. I’ve been working out in the Dominican Republic, but I’ve come back to Boston to finish my training. Right now we’re at 75% and closing in on 100%. I will be completely prepared when it’s time to fight. My preparation and my strategy make me the more dangerous guy…I prefer my opponents to be taller. It plays into what I’m able to do. I’ve never had a problem with taller opponents.”