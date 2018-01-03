IBF Branches into Muay Thai

IBF President Daryl Peoples traveled to Bangkok, Thailaind in late December to announce the IBF’s market entry plans into Muay Thai and to preside over the first IBF Muay Thai bouts for the Lightweight and Jr. Lightweight titles. The bouts took place at Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium to celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of the oldest boxing stadium in Thailand. President Peoples presented the belts to the winners Saeksan Or Kwanmung, who captured vacant IBF Muay Thai Lightweight title with his win over Panpayak Sithchefbuntham, and Petchuthong Or Kwanmung, who became the IBF Muay Thai Junior Lightweight Champion defeating Kaokai Sangchaimuaythaigym.

The sanctioning body established IBF Muay Thai under its umbrella and appointed Mr. Suwat Liptapanlog, former MP of Thailand, as Honorary President. Mr. Liptapanlog has a proven track record of growing the sport of boxing in Thailand and brings his reputation in boxing to the newly created IBF Muay Thai.

The IBF’s entry into Muay Thai was very well received and the organization has an aggressive development plan in place to grow the brand within the sport. “IBF Muay Thai is committed to improving, encouraging and assisting in the development of professional Muay Thai,” stated Peoples. “Our plans and our commitment will attract new talent to the sport to compete internationally and Muay Thai fans will enjoy appealing and competitive fights.”