IBF #4 Nanapetch, IBF #3 Reveco clash Friday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Johnny Chaichotchuang

Thailand’s IBF #4 Komkrit Nanapetch (22-4) arrived in Mendoza, Argentina on Monday to fight IBF #3 Juan Carlos Reveco (38-3) in an IBF flyweight elimination bout on Friday. The winner will become the mandatory challenger to IBF flyweight champion Donnie Nietes.

Manager Jimmy Chaichotchuang said, “Nantapetch is ready to fight and is in good shape. His trainers Rian Munton and Fahsai Sakkreerin are very confident that he is mentally and physically fit to defeat Reveco. Nantapetch is confident of victory on Friday against Reveco and wants to avenge a loss he suffered to the IBF world champion Donnie Nietes by points decision in the Philippines.

“I would like to thank the promoter, Osvaldo Rivero who gave us a very warm welcome and has supplied very good accommodations. Mendoza is a beautiful city and people have treated our team very well.

“This will be an important weekend for Thailand boxing with Nantapetch to fight Reveco in Argentina and the next day, our Thai WBC world champion Srisaket Rungvisai to fight Roman Gonzalez for the WBC super flyweight title in California. We look forward to big wins for our Thai warriors.”