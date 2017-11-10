IBF #3 Petalcorin demolishes Raknafa

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #3, WBC #6, WBO #12 light flyweight Randy Petalcorin (28-2-1, 21 KOs) scored a devastating knockout over Indonesian champion Oscar Raknafa (13-16,5 KOs) on Friday at the Malvern Town Hall, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The former WBA champion dropped Raknafa with a powerful body shot in round one. The Indonesian was on the canvas for several minutes and was later transported to the Alfred hospital in Melbourne for observation.

“I just checked on Raknafa. He has gone to hospital for a check up to be safe and make sure he is okay. Randy Peralcorin hits like a heavyweight,” said promoter Peter Maniatis