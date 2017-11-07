November 7, 2017

IBF #3 Petalcorin in action Friday

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #3, WBC #6, WBO #12 light flyweight Randy Petalcorin (27-2-1, 20 KOs) will clash with Indonesian champion Oscar Raknafa (13-15, 5 KOs) on Friday at the Malvern Town Hall, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Former WBA champion Patalcorin stated, “Friday night is big fight for me. I will not underestimate Raknafa who I know is tough and he defeated former WBA world champion Muhammad Rachman and also lasted the distance with current WBO champion Kosei Tanaka. It’s a tough fight but I trained hard. I am ready.”

Promoter Peter Maniatis added, “We are not looking past Raknafa. It’s going to be a rough tough fight for Randy but if he wins impressive, Randy is rated IBF #3 we would like a shot at IBF World Champion Milan Melindo. I think that fight could draw in Australia with Melindo and Petalcorin.”

