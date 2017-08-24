IBF #13 Tawatchai victorious

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Johnny Chaichotchuang

IBF #13 122-pounder, Mike Tawatchai (44-10-1) successfully defended the IBF Pan Pacific title stopping Rivo Renkung (36-24-6) in round five on Wednesday at Suanlum Night Bazaar, Bangkok, Thailand. Tawatchai controlled all the rounds as he boxed aggressively and connected with power shots to the head and body that visibly hurt Revkung. At 0.29 of round five the referee crowned Tawatchai.

In other action, IBF Pan Pacific 140-pound champion Downua Ruawiking (10-0) successfully defended the title by outscoring Adam Abdulhamed (11-4) over twelve action-packed rounds. Abdulhamed came to fight but Ruawiking outworked his tough opponent in most of the rounds to be awarded the decision by scores of 117-111, 115-113, 115-113.

Jimmy Chaichotchuang, leading IBF promoter in Thailand said, “The fight of Ruawiking vs. Abdulhamed was very exciting with plenty of action. Ruawking passed the acid test over a strong opponent and go the twelve round distance” Ruawking will be ready to challenge the world champion in 2018.

“Tawatchai also showed good skills and power over the veteran Indonesian Rivo Renkung. Tawatchai will now target a rematch with IBF Champion Yukonori Oguni, who stopped Tawatchai in round six in 2016. Tawatchai has now won five fights and only lost a points decision to Tomoki Kameda. Tawatchai will target an IBF world junior featherweight title fight.”