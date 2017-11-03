“Hurricane” Sammy returns on Telemundo tonight

Former NABO welterweight champion “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin(12-1,9 KOs) unbeaten Alejandro “Bad Boy” Barbosa(11-0, 7 KOs) tonight. The fight which is titled “For Pride” is a battle of Mexico vs Puerto Rico and will take place at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. The 10 round main event will be the fall season finale of “Boxeo Telemundo Ford”. The two combatants will fight for a WBO regional title.

There is a large list of fighters in the history of boxing who have gone on to do big things following their first professional loss. Valentin, of Puerto Rican descent, will now get his opportunity to show he belongs in that group. He has a hungry undefeated fighter in front of him tonight in Barbosa from Mexico. The Tampa native Valentin is just as hungry to get back on track and march toward the next level.

How is your state of mind following your first loss in your last fight?

It has been in a much better place. Since the first fight, I have had a lot of spiritual and mental growth. I also learned valuable lessons from that fight.

What do you think you could have done differently in the last fight?

I could have been more patient and not as anxious. I could have been more focused. Being that I had 10 rounds to work with, I definitely should have kept my defense much tighter and thought things out more.

What have you worked on this last training camp?

I have worked on improving all the bad habits. More patience and control for sure. I am really focused on taking my time and showcasing my skills.

What do you know about your opponent Barbosa?

I know that he is undefeated and a bit aggressive. He has both decent quickness and footwork.

Do you feel pressure fighting near or at home?

I do but it is necessary pressure. Either way, I treat everywhere I fight as I were in my office. Soon as I get in that ring its time to take care of business.

What points are you looking to prove in the fight tonight?

I am still focused on making the climb.I am really ready to continue to move forward. I am still in this and I am ready to get back into world rankings. I want to show that I will still be world champion in the future.

* * *

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. TV: Telemundo 11:35 EST/ 10:35 CST Promotor: “Tuto” Zabala All Star Boxing INC Venue: Osceola Heritage Park Kissimmee, Florida Tickets: Ohpark.com or at the Box Office