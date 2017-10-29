Huerta-Triana battle to draw in Medellin

Former 2012 London Olympian Juan “Olympico” Huertas (14-1-1, 10 KOs) and Jeremy Triana (7-1-2, 6 KOs) fought to an exciting 10 round draw Saturday night at the Caribe Casino in Medellin, Colombia on Saturday night. The fight was non stop action from the opening bell to the final one. The fans were on their feet showing mutual respect for the Panamanian Huertas and the Colombian Triana. There were no knockdowns in the fight, but Huertas seemed to have Triana in trouble on a few occasions. Triana to his credit showed a lot of heart and kept coming. The fight was promoted by Huertas’ promoter Andy Kim (AK Promotions). This was Kim’s fourth card in Medellin in less than eight months where he has helped revive boxing in this predominately pro soccer city.