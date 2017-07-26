Huck has home advantage against Usyk

The first contest of the World Boxing Super Series will be the cruiserweight quarter-final between WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk (12-0, 10 KOs) and Marco Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs) at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin on September 9th. Number one seed in the 200lb bracket, Usyk, of Ukraine, picked the experienced German fighter to be the third defense of his title at the Draft Gala in Monaco earlier this month. Huck will have the fan support. He lives in Berlin and has fought at the venue many times. Ticket details will be announced shortly.