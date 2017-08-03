Horn vs. Pacquiao Rematch Update

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has been in talks with Manny Pacquiao adviser Michael Koncz and said the rematch between WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao will probably be in Australia later this year.

“We’re trying to figure out when will be the recess (in the Senate) is, so we can schedule the fight. We have to first find out what dates are available, then we will decide where we are going to hold the rematch but most probably in Australia again,” Arum told The Manila Times.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, denied that he is unhappy with Top Rank. “I don’t have any problem with Arum. It was the referee and the judges who had problems during the fight. I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” said Pacman.