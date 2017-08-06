Horn trainer wants random testing for Pacquiao rematch

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

According to Jeff Horn’s trainer Glen Rushton, Manny Pacquiao and Horn should be given random drug testing prior to their rematch expected to be on November 12 in Australia so there will be a level playing field. “It is something I’d bring up because what I don’t want is for them to go ‘The only way I can win this fight is if we are trying to get an unfair advantage,'” Rushton told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m very happy with any drug testing. I signed Jeff up for the WBC-VADA clean boxing program, which means you can be tested at any time. As an Olympian, we’re used to this sort of drug testing. We’ve had to do this many times. He’s clean as a whistle. If we thought it was a fluke, we would be dodging it. But we’re saying let’s do it again, next time we’ll make it more convincing.”