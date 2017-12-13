Horn TKOs Corcoran, Crawford next?

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Jeff “The Hornet” Horn (18-0-1, 12 KOs) retained his title with a hard fought eleventh round TKO over #10 rated Gary Corcoran (17-2, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Brisbane Convention Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. It was a competitive fight early. Horn was cut over the left eye in round six. Corcoran was cut over the left eye in round eight. Horn took over down the stretch and referee Benjy Esteves waved it off at 1:35 the eleventh round due to the condition of Corcoran’s eye.

At the time of the stoppage, Horn was ahead 100-90, 99-91, 99-91. Next up for “The Hornet” is likely #1 rated Terence “Bud” Crawford in the Spring in Las Vegas.