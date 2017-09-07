Horn Opponent: Bradley Skeete?

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn’s next opponent for a November 25 bout in Brisbane should be known very soon. Horn’s trainer and manager Glenn Rushton talked to Fightnews.com®. “We should have an opponent’s name very soon. It should be resolved today. I will have to talk to Dean (Lonergan). There are a lot of moving parts. We will have to have the opponent sign off on the fight but I’m sure he will.”

Update: According to Anthony Marx of the Courier Mail, WBO #3 Bradley Skeete will be named as Jeff Horn’s next opponent in November. Expect a formal announcement within days about the latest challenger getting ready to climb in the boxing ring with Jeff Horn.