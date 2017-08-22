Horn: Mayweather should annihilate McGregor

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn is confident that Floyd Mayweather will defeat Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas but said he likes the Irishman, who is hilarious and a great entertainer. Horn talked to Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail.

“I hope Mayweather annihilates him and I think he will,” Horn said. “But I like McGregor, much more than Mayweather. McGregor is hilarious and a great entertainer. It will be dreadful for the sport of boxing if Mayweather, one of the greatest fighters of all time, gets rolled by a guy having his first fight but I can’t see McGregor doing too well even with all the hype.”

Horn said logically McGregor had “absolutely no chance. But you never know, in boxing, one punch can change everything,” he said.

“Their fight is going to be under boxing rules and Mayweather will probably not even get hit. If McGregor’s got any sense he’ll crash tackle Floyd at the opening bell and put a chokehold on him, get disqualified and then they’ll have a rematch and make even more money.

“But I would love a crack at Mayweather. He’s super-slick, a terrific boxer and I want to beat the very best. He could challenge me for the world welterweight title. And if McGregor wanted to fight me I’d take it right now. I wouldn’t be worried one bit.”