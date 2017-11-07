Horn: Don’t underestimate me!

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn says people shouldn’t count him out when he defends the championship against the mandatory contender Terrance Crawford in 2018. “Everyone should learn not to underestimate me,” Horn told The Daily Telegraph.”That’s one of my biggest strengths. People underestimate me and then I win. Nobody is going to take this belt away from me cheaply!”

Horn also discussed his promotional arrangement with Hall of Fame Promoter Bob Arum.

“Bob Arum wants one of his fighters to hold onto that belt. He’s got a two-fight deal with me, so Terence Crawford would be my last one. It depends if we are going to renegotiate a contract or whether he wants Terence to win because he’s a Top Rank fighter,” Horn said.

Horn will next defend the championship against WBO #11 Gary Corcoran on December 13 in Brisbane.

“I’m not going to look too far ahead. I’ve got to take care of Gary first. He’s told me he wants to take this belt from me so that has to be my focus. Then I’ll see who the #1 contender is next year.”